Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Dekel Agri-Vision: record annual production & commodity pricing in sustainable agriculture (VIDEO)

Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Executive Director Lincoln Moore joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss audited results for the year ended 31st December 2021.

Lincoln gives us an overview of the record operating and financial results, shares his thoughts on the higher prices but weak fresh fruit bunch levels, lets us know what investors can expect to see over the remainder of the year and with the Dekel share price dropping over the last few months shares his view on buying.

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC is an agriculture processing, logistics and farming operation located in Côte d’Ivoire.

You might also enjoy reading  Dekel Agri-Vision an extraordinary first 5 months of 2022
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Dekel Agri-Vision

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Dekel Agri-Vision: record annual production & commodity pricing in sustainable agriculture (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.