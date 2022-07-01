Dekel Agri-Vision: record annual production & commodity pricing in sustainable agriculture (VIDEO)

Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Executive Director Lincoln Moore joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss audited results for the year ended 31st December 2021.

Lincoln gives us an overview of the record operating and financial results, shares his thoughts on the higher prices but weak fresh fruit bunch levels, lets us know what investors can expect to see over the remainder of the year and with the Dekel share price dropping over the last few months shares his view on buying.

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC is an agriculture processing, logistics and farming operation located in Côte d’Ivoire.