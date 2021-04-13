Dekel Agri-Vision delivering best ever month of production (Interview)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) Executive Director Lincoln Moore joins DirectorsTalk to discuss first quarter palm oil production results. Lincoln shares his views on the production results, the current high palm oil price, how results compare to prior years and the next milestones as the company moves towards cashew production.

Dekel Agri-vision is a diversifying agri business based in Cote d’Voire and already operates one of West Africa’s largest palm oil mills in collaboration with 1,000’s of small farmers.