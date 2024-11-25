DCC plc 24.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

DCC plc with ticker (LON:DCC) now has a potential upside of 24.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



DCC.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 7,020 GBX for the company, which when compared to the DCC plc share price of 5,640 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 24.5%. Trading has ranged between 4,828 (52 week low) and 6,075 (52 week high) with an average of 306,466 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,640,891,203.



DCC plc is an international sales, marketing, and support services group with a focus on sustainable growth. The Company is an entrepreneurial business operating in approximately 22 countries, supplying products and services used by people every day. The Company operates across three divisions: DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare and DCC Technology. DCC Energy comprises Energy Solutions and Energy Mobility. The Energy Solutions business is focused on reducing the complexity of energy transition and delivering energy solutions. The Energy Mobility business is focused on developing multi-energy networks and services for people and businesses on the move. DCC Healthcare comprises DCC Vital and DCC Health & Beauty Solutions. DCC Vital helps to improve patient outcomes by providing medical products that enable practitioners to diagnose and treat illness. DCC Technology acts as an enabler between global technology brands and the people and businesses who use the products.







