Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

DCC plc 24.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

DCC plc with ticker (LON:DCC) now has a potential upside of 24.5% according to Berenberg Bank.

DCC.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 7,020 GBX for the company, which when compared to the DCC plc share price of 5,640 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 24.5%. Trading has ranged between 4,828 (52 week low) and 6,075 (52 week high) with an average of 306,466 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,640,891,203.

DCC plc is an international sales, marketing, and support services group with a focus on sustainable growth. The Company is an entrepreneurial business operating in approximately 22 countries, supplying products and services used by people every day. The Company operates across three divisions: DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare and DCC Technology. DCC Energy comprises Energy Solutions and Energy Mobility. The Energy Solutions business is focused on reducing the complexity of energy transition and delivering energy solutions. The Energy Mobility business is focused on developing multi-energy networks and services for people and businesses on the move. DCC Healthcare comprises DCC Vital and DCC Health & Beauty Solutions. DCC Vital helps to improve patient outcomes by providing medical products that enable practitioners to diagnose and treat illness. DCC Technology acts as an enabler between global technology brands and the people and businesses who use the products.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    DCC plc 29.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    DCC Energy

    DCC shifts strategy to focus on energy sector growth

    DCC refines its strategy, focusing on energy to boost growth and shareholder value. Plans include selling DCC Healthcare and reviewing DCC Technology.
    Broker Ratings

    DCC plc 10.9% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    DCC Plc

    DCC plc appoints Steve Holland as a non-executive Director

    DCC plc (LON:DCC) has appointed Steve Holland, a seasoned chemical distribution executive, as a non-executive Director, effective July 11, 2024.
    Broker Ratings

    DCC plc 19.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Broker Ratings

    DCC plc 18.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.