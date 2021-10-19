Twitter
CyanConnode Holdings Quantum Leap – Implementing Ambition in the UK-India Partnership

CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a world leader in Narrowband Radio Frequency (RF) Smart Mesh Networks, announced today that John Cronin, Executive Chairman of CyanConnode, will be speaking at the above event at the India Global Forum (IGF) event, which will be focussed on UK India business relations, on Thursday, 21 October 2021.

‘Quantum Leap’ is the phrase used by Prime Minister Modi in expressing his ambition for the UK India partnership following his virtual summit in May with his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson.

IGF is the agenda-setting forum for international business and global leaders. It offers a selection of platforms that international corporates and policymakers can leverage to interact with stakeholders in their sectors and geographies of strategic importance.

In the aftermath of Covid-19, world leaders are increasingly advocating a “Global Green Recovery”. A vital element of this proposed growth plan is green investments. The financial community, especially institutional investors, are reassessing their strategies in this new scenario. As institutional investors increasingly look to allocate more capital towards low-carbon investments, there remains an urgent need for global leadership to strengthen strategic partnerships between institutional investors and policymakers in emerging economies to promote projects as an infrastructure asset class.

Further information can be found at this link:

https://indiaglobalforum.com/uk-2021-quantum-leap/boardroom_detail.php?id=774_bst

CyanConnode, is a world leader in Narrowband Radio Frequency (RF) Smart Mesh Networks, which are used for machine to machine (M2M) communication.  As well as being self-forming and self-healing, CyanConnode’s RF Smart Mesh Networks are designed for rapid deployment, whilst giving exceptional performance and competitive total cost of ownership.

