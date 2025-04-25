Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Stock Analysis: Navigating a 15.25% Potential Upside Amidst Market Volatility

Broker Ratings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) remains a compelling entity for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with a mix of consumer defensive assets. Nestled within the Beverages – Brewers industry, Constellation Brands is a titan with a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, offering a robust portfolio of alcoholic beverages including renowned brands such as Corona, Modelo, and Robert Mondavi Winery. Despite recent market fluctuations, the stock presents a notable potential upside of 15.25%, making it an intriguing prospect for savvy investors.

As of the latest data, STZ trades at $187.50 per share, marking a relative stability with a minimal price change of 0.22 points. The stock’s 52-week range highlights the volatility in the market, spanning from a low of $161.05 to a high of $265.13. This volatility presents both risks and opportunities, particularly for those with a keen eye for market timing.

The current valuation metrics reveal a complex picture. The forward P/E ratio stands at a moderate 13.60, potentially indicating that the stock is reasonably priced relative to its earnings prospects. However, the lack of available PEG and price/book ratios suggests a need for further scrutiny into the company’s financial health and future earnings potential.

Performance-wise, Constellation Brands exhibits modest revenue growth of 1.20%. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) is currently negative at -0.45, and the return on equity (ROE) is also in the red at -0.36%. These figures may raise caution among risk-averse investors, though the company’s substantial free cash flow of over $1 billion underscores its capacity for financial resilience and potential reinvestment in growth initiatives.

Dividend-seeking investors will note Constellation Brands’ dividend yield of 2.18%, coupled with a high payout ratio of 104.53%. This suggests that the company might be returning more to shareholders than it earns, a factor that typically warrants closer examination of its sustainability.

Analyst ratings provide a mixed yet optimistic outlook. Out of the analysts covering the stock, 15 have issued buy ratings, while 11 recommend holding. Notably, there are no sell ratings, reflecting a general consensus of confidence in the company’s future prospects. The target price range extends from $165.00 to $300.00, with an average target of $216.09, hinting at market optimism and potential for price appreciation.

Technical indicators paint a nuanced picture. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $179.45 and 200-day moving average of $219.01 indicate that it is trading below the long-term trend, a potential buy signal for contrarian investors. However, the relative strength index (RSI) at 33.74 suggests the stock is approaching oversold territory, which may signal an opportune entry point for those looking to capitalize on potential price rebounds.

Constellation Brands’ strategic market positioning across the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy, alongside its diverse product offerings, continues to bolster its competitive edge. For investors willing to embrace a bit of risk, the stock’s current valuation and market positioning could offer a rewarding opportunity amidst broader market uncertainties.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Stock Analysis: Evaluating the 29% Potential Upside for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 12.79% Potential Upside Amidst Strong Revenue Growth

    Broker Ratings

    UDR, Inc. (UDR) Stock Analysis: A Compelling 11.09% Upside for Real Estate Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Stock Analysis: A 20% Upside Potential with a Robust 5.38% Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 33% Upside Potential with Robust Analyst Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock Analysis: Assessing a 20% Upside Potential Amidst Strong Dividend Yield

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.