Boku Inc Local Payment Methods strategy paying off with strong results (VIDEO)

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU) Chief Executive Officer Jon Prideaux joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Jon takes us through the results highlights, explains how Boku’s growth became primarily driven not by DCB, but by mobile wallets and account-to-account/real time, the direction the Company is now going in, what new customer wins and launches, such as the new multi-year Amazon LPM contract mean for the company and what we expect to see from Boku in the next year.

Boku is well set for further progress into the Big Pond.

Boku, Inc. is a mobile payments company that allows businesses to collect online payments through both carrier billing and mobile wallets.