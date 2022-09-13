BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust declares quarterly interim dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) has announced that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2022 of 1.10 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 20 October 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 23 September 2022 (ex-dividend date is 22 September 2022). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 29 September 2022.

For more information on BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri