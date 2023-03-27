Avation Plc taking advantage of the low CO2 pathway (VIDEO)

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Executive Chairman Jeff Chatfield joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to tell us more about the company.

With the Company’s future strategy focusing on leasing modern, low CO2 emissions and fuel-efficient aircraft, Jeff explains when we can expect the move to lower CO2 engines, how PW127XT engines will result in a large C02 emissions reduction, bringing forward ATR deliveries if needed, where Jeff sees the best return for excess cash, further bond repurchases and thoughts on the current NAV per share.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.