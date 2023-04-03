Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Avation Plc Soeren Ferre, market recovery, demand and lease yields (VIDEO)

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Chief Commercial Officer Soeren Ferre joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the company operations.

Soeren explains how he sees ATR demand compared to supply, where the need for replacement of older turboprops is, how he sees the aviation market recoveries in Asia, EU, US, aircraft being kept flying for longer and with WACC increased from 5.7% to 6.1% and lease yields down from 9.5% to 9.4% should we expect lease yields to have to rise too.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.

