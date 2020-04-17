Arbuthnot Banking – Analyst Mark Thomas ‘Resilience into the storm’ (Interview)

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc (LON:ARBB) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. Mark explains why he called his recent note ‘Resilience into the storm’, provides detail around the 2019 results, talks about the outlook post COVID-19, low-risk assets, surplus liquidity and his thoughts on the company valuation.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn