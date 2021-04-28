AFC Energy appoint Dr David B. Harvey as new Chief Technology Officer

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC), a leading provider of Hydrogen power generation technologies, has announced the appointment of Dr David B. Harvey as its new Chief Technology Officer, effective from May 2021.

Dr Harvey is a world recognised expert in the field of fuel cell technology and electrochemical systems having spent 12 years as Group Leader and Senior Research Engineer at Ballard Power Systems and Head of Fuel Cell Development at Fuel Cell Powertrain GmbH.

Relocating to the UK to take up this role, Dr Harvey will bring his unique understanding of catalysts, membranes, advanced materials and cell / stack development to further accelerate commercialisation of the Company’s “S” series high density alkaline fuel cell system and AlkaMem® membrane technology.

As a leading technical expert in fuel cell systems and having led performance and durability projects for the US Department of Energy (Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy) and the European Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU) Horizon 2020 programmes, Dr Harvey was selected following a global search based on his deep technical and managerial experience in fuel cell electrochemistry and stack performance and durability.

Overall, Dr Harvey brings more than 20 years of entrepreneurship, innovation, and strategic technology management to the role. He has a proven track record of execution in product development and strategic technology management with demonstrated achievements and worldwide recognition in clean technology and new product innovation.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr David Harvey said: “Alkaline fuel cell chemistry affords many advantages and benefits for today’s clean power market, both for stationary and mobile applications, and AFC Energy’s high energy density AEM fuel cell has the potential to be a real game changer for the industry. AFC Energy has made huge strides across its technology and commercial platforms in recent years and I am very excited to be relocating to the UK to take up this role with the world’s leading alkaline fuel cell business. I look forward to working as a member of the Executive Management team and with AFC Energy’s world-class team of scientists, engineers, and technicians in driving the company’s capitalisation of emerging opportunities across the global Hydrogen market.”