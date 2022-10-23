Zscaler – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.0% Upside

Zscaler with ticker code (ZS) have now 36 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 500 and 160 calculating the average target price we see 220.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 150.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 47.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 164.2 while the 200 day moving average is 190.91. The company has a market cap of $21,526m. Company Website: https://www.zscaler.com

The potential market cap would be $31,643m based on the market concensus.

Zscaler operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. The company also provides Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across business applications, as well as provides an easy to understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, it offers Posture Control solutions comprising Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and PaaS to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management that detects and remediates excessive or unused cloud permissions and enforces least privileged access without disrupting productivity; Infrastructure as Code (IaC), which analyzes IaC templates to identify misconfigurations and other security issues prior to deployment to cloud infrastructure; and Vulnerability Scanning and Data Loss Prevention solutions. The company’s platform modules include Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers. It serves customers in airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, and changed its name to Zscaler in August 2008. Zscaler was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.