Zinc Media launches new television label, Rex

Zinc Media Group plc

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN), the TV and multimedia content producer, has announced the launch of a new television label, Rex, to address the growth in popular factual and documentaries genre. This new label will be led by BAFTA-winning programme maker Lana Salah.

Lana Salah joined the Group in the last few weeks as Creative Director of Rex and will be reuniting with former Shine TV colleague Tanya Shaw, who started in the role of Managing Director of Zinc Television in January. This latest hire continues the transformation of Zinc’s television offering and supports the next generation of talent. Salah is widely renowned for her work on high-profile, long-running reality series such as SAS: Who Dares WinsFirst Dates and Celebrity First Dates.  She has not only executive-produced some of the UK’s leading popular factual series, but her career also spans a wide range of wider factual programming.

As one of the market leaders in factual programme production, Zinc has a fantastic portfolio of production labels. The launch of Rex enables the Company to combine Lana’s significant experience with Zinc Media’s passion for making premium, popular factual and documentary programming. Rex sits perfectly alongside Red Sauce, with its factual entertainment ambitions and its regional footprint, and perfectly complements Tern’s work in Scotland and Northern Ireland.  Under Rex, Zinc will look to create content that brings a premium sensibility to popular factual and documentaries, working with the best on-screen talent to create must-watch, returnable series for the broadest possible audiences.

Tanya Shaw, Managing Director of Zinc Television, commented:

“Lana is an extraordinarily versatile and well-respected programme maker. With over 20 years of production experience on some of the UK’s biggest popular factual series, from talent-led returning series to premium documentary series and singles, she has an extremely strong track record. I am beyond delighted that she is joining the team. Zinc has gained a positive creative force and I am thrilled that she is going to be heading up our newest label.”

