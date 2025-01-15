XP Factory Plc CEO Richard Harpham on Record Growth, Strategic Expansion, and Navigating Challenges (Video)

XP Factory plc (LON:XPF) CEO Richard Harpham joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss an update on trading for the third quarter of its financial year to 31 March 2025 including the important Christmas and New Year period.

In this interview, Richard Harpham, CEO of XP Factory Plc, reveals the strategies behind the exceptional double-digit growth of Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar during the festive season. He discusses the pivotal role of corporate sales, operational improvements, and bold decisions that enhanced site performance. Harpham also shares how the newly launched Cambridge dual site is exceeding expectations and how the company’s focused expansion strategy aims to achieve £90 million in sales by 2025. XP Factory Plc, operating the experiential leisure brands Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar, continues to set benchmarks in delivering memorable group experiences.

XP Factory Plc operates in the experiential leisure sector, focusing on two key brands: Escape Hunt, offering immersive escape room experiences, and Boom Battle Bar, which combines social entertainment with competitive activities like axe throwing, shuffleboard, and crazy golf. These brands cater to both corporate and consumer audiences, delivering memorable group experiences designed for team bonding and social enjoyment.