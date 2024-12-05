Follow us on:

XP Factory Strong Revenue Growth, New Expansion Plans and Strategic Use of Credit Facility (Video)

XP Factory plc (LON:XPF) CEO Richard Harpham joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2024.

In this interview with XP Factory CEO Richard Harpham, we discuss the company’s impressive 33.2% revenue growth, the key drivers behind its performance, and how its expansion strategy positions it ahead of competitors in the experiential leisure sector. Harpham also shares insights into how XP Factory plans to leverage a new £10 million Barclays credit facility, its restructuring initiatives to facilitate share buybacks and dividends, and what investors can expect over the next six months in terms of new site developments and growth milestones.

XP Factory operates two leading experiential leisure brands: Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar, both offering unique, immersive experiences in the UK’s fast-growing leisure market.

