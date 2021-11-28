Williams-Sonoma – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Williams-Sonoma found using ticker (WSM) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 258 and 150 calculating the average target price we see 211.56. Now with the previous closing price of 209.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .8%. The day 50 moving average is 191.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 170.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,298m. Find out more information at: http://www.williams-sonomainc.com

Williams-Sonoma operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids’ furniture and accessories, such as bedding, bath accessories, cribs, classic toys, and luggage and lunch bags under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and a line of furniture and accessories for teen bedrooms, study and lounge spaces, and college dorm rooms under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home dÃ©cor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women’s and men’s accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home dÃ©cor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and dÃ©cor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 581 stores comprising 538 stores in 42 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 21 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; 3 stores in the United Kingdom; and 136 franchised stores, as well as e-commerce websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, and South Korea. Williams-Sonoma was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.