Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Why pick Fidelity China Special Situations if you want to invest in China? (VIDEO)

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives us an overview of his report entitled ‘on Fidelity China, If you like China, why invest via FCSS?’, talks about the superior returns, how it has delivered this outperformance, what it does differently in terms of its approach to stock selection and any risks involved.

Fidelity China Special Situations is a large British investment trust dedicated to long-term investments in Asia.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

You can also listen to our interviews on: 

Amazon Spotify

Share this interview

Want to share this interview on a forum? Use this forum friendly link: https://1lo.co/mfPNW
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp
Why pick Fidelity China Special Situations if you want to invest in China? (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.