Vesuvius PLC 43.3% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Vesuvius PLC with ticker (LON:VSVS) now has a potential upside of 43.3% according to Jefferies.







Jefferies set a target price of 585 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Vesuvius PLC share price of 408 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 43.3%. Trading has ranged between 282 (52 week low) and 449 (52 week high) with an average of 339,565 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,101,128,028.



Vesuvius plc is engaged in molten metal flow engineering and technology, principally serving the steel and foundry industries. The Company’s segments include Steel and Foundry. The Steel Division operates as three business lines, Steel Flow Control, Advanced Refractories and Steel Sensors & Probes. The Steel Flow Control unit supplies the global steel industry with consumable ceramic products, systems, robotics, digital services and technical services. Steel Advanced Refractories unit provides solutions to its customers, including specialist refractory materials, advanced installation technologies (including robots) and lasers. Steel Sensors & Probes offers temperature sensors, oxygen, hydrogen and sublance probes, iron oxide and metal sampling for the steel, aluminum and foundry industries. Foundry Division is developing new filtration, feeding, mold coating and molten metal treatment products to support the manufacture of lighter-weight, higher-performance metals and components.







