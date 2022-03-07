Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Vertu Motors shares clearly remain undervalued (Analyst Interview)

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) is the topic of conversation when Director and Head of Research at Zeus Capital Mike Allen joins DirectorsTalk.

Mike explains how the company performed during the period, any changes this has meant to the forecasts, how he views the company in terms of a valuation, the outlook for the company and what catalysts investors should look out for over the coming months.

Vertu Motors formed in late 2006 to acquire and consolidate UK motor retail businesses, with dealerships established nationwide it represents some of the world’s leading automotive brands.

You might also enjoy reading  CentralNic Group 2022 revenue and EBITDA forecasts upgraded by Zeus Capital (LON:CNIC)
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Zeus Capital Ltd.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Vertu Motors shares clearly remain undervalued (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.