Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) is the topic of conversation when Andy Hanson, Research Director at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Andy explains how Safestyle UK traded during the year, the impact it has had on forecasts, reasons to be concerned and with the turnaround process finished how the valuation looks.

Safestyle UK, is the leading retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors to the UK homeowner market.