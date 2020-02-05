Vertu Motors’ bespoke systems key differentiator from competitors (Interview)

Vertu Motors plc (LON: VTU) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen, Head of Research at Zeus Capital caught up with DirectorsTalk. Mike shares his thoughts on a Systems Capability Teach In that he attended, explains the purpose, importance and features and also his thoughts on the company in terms of an investment.

Vertu Motors was formed in late 2006 to acquire and consolidate UK motor retail businesses. It was founded as a new entrant into the UK motor retail sector and is listed on the AIM market. The Vertu Motors group operates a nationwide chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sale, servicing, parts and bodyshop facilities for new and used car and commercial vehicles.