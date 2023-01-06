Transdigm Group Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Transdigm Group Incorporated with ticker code (TDG) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 814 and 643.1 calculating the mean target price we have 717.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 633.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The day 50 moving average is 609.14 while the 200 day moving average is 595.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $34,607m. Find out more information at: https://www.transdigm.com

The potential market cap would be $39,185m based on the market concensus.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The company’s Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, cockpit security components and systems, cockpit displays, engineered audio, radio and antenna systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, thermal protection and insulation products, lighting and control technology, and parachutes. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; electro-mechanical actuators for space applications; hydraulic/electromechanical actuators and fuel valves for land-based gas turbines; refueling systems for heavy equipment used in mining, construction, and other industries; and turbine controls for the energy and oil and gas markets. This segment serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.