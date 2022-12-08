Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Touchstone Exploration to accelerate exploration, development and production opportunities (VIDEO)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) Chief Executive Officer Paul Baay joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss placings in both Canada and the UK.

Paul explains how the funds will be used, the rate of production at Coho, capacity at the Shell pipeline, plans for the rig deployment, drilling, goals for Touchstone in 2023, exploration plans for 2023 and opportunities to expand its exploration acreage.

Touchstone Exploration is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

