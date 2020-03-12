Don't Miss
Touchstone Exploration CEO Excited by flow rates at Cascadura (Interview)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) CEO Paul Baay joins DirectorsTalk to discuss flowback testing of the second stage of production tests which has now been completed. Paul explains how the second test compares with the first, whether the one well can drain the reserves, what this test means for other wells on the block, a timeline for production and what the demand is like for natural gas in Trinidad.

Touchstone Exploration is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “TXP”.

