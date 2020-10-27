Tissue Regenix well positioned to forge ahead with its strategic goals (Analyst Interview)

Tissue Regenix plc (LON:TRX) is the topic of conversation when Dr Martin Hall, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. Martin explains what the company does, what has been happening at the company, turning a corner, risks and Martins view on the company as an investment case.

Tissue Regenix is an international medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of products for regenerative medicine. It has two proprietary platform technologies, dCELL and BioRinse, from which all its products are derived, dCELL being an in-house development and BioRinse acquired with the CellRight acquisition in 2018.

