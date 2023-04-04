Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

TI Fluid Systems PLC -6.5% potential downside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings

TI Fluid Systems PLC with ticker (LON:TIFS) now has a potential downside of -6.5% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the TI Fluid Systems PLC share price of 107 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential downside of -6.5%. Trading has ranged between 89 (52 week low) and 200 (52 week high) with an average of 1,035,249 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £566,155,701.

TI Fluid Systems plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a manufacturer of engineered automotive fluid storage, carrying, delivery and thermal management systems for light vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment manufactures brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems including hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV), heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors. The FTDS segment produces fuel tank systems and pumps and module fuel delivery systems, including HEV pressure-resistant fuel tanks. FTDS products include plastic fuel tanks, filler pipes, pumps and modules and level sensors. Its geographic sub-divisions, include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. It has manufacturing facilities near original equipment manufacturer (OEM) assembly plants in over 104 locations across 29 countries.



