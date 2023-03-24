SunCoke Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

SunCoke Energy, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SXC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 12 and 10 and has a mean target at $11.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $8.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.7%. The day 50 moving average is $9.24 and the 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $708m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.suncoke.com

The potential market cap would be $919m based on the market consensus.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.7% with the ex dividend date set at 15-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 7.26, revenue per share of 23.54 and a 5.86% return on assets.