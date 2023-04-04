SThree Plc 10.7% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

SThree Plc with ticker (LON:STEM) now has a potential upside of 10.7% according to Jefferies.







Jefferies set a target price of 450 GBX for the company, which when compared to the SThree Plc share price of 407 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 10.7%. Trading has ranged between 313 (52 week low) and 492 (52 week high) with an average of 383,047 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £556,684,272.



