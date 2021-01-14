Twitter
Shield Therapeutics US market offers a significant opportunity

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) is the topic of conversation when Dr Martin Hall Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. Martin talks us through the company’s underperformance, explains how he thinks the shares could recover, how returns will be better if Shield sells Accrufer itself, why he thinks shares are still falling and sums up his thoughts on the company.

Shield Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of late‑stage, hospital‑focused pharmaceuticals.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Hardman & Co

