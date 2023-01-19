Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Shield Therapeutics positioned for profitability with Viatris deal and its additional capital (VIDEO)

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) is the topic of conversation when Dr Martin Hall joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Martin summarises a number of announcements made by the company recently, explains Accrufer has performed in the US, a co-promotion deal with Viatris, changes made to the forecast and with the share price languishing what Martin expects to happen from here.

Shield Therapeutics plc is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead medicine ACCRUFeR.

