Shield Therapeutics positioned for profitability with Viatris deal and its additional capital (VIDEO)

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) is the topic of conversation when Dr Martin Hall joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Martin summarises a number of announcements made by the company recently, explains Accrufer has performed in the US, a co-promotion deal with Viatris, changes made to the forecast and with the share price languishing what Martin expects to happen from here.

Shield Therapeutics plc is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead medicine ACCRUFeR.