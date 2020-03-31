RM Secured Direct Lending Reduced Volatility and Above Average Yields (Interview)

RM Secured Direct Lending (LON:RMDL) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. Mark explains the key message from his recent note on the company, how the company portfolio is faring in the current market turmoil and Marks thoughts on a recent Q&A with the manager over credit.

RM Secured Direct Lending Plc is a closed-ended investment trust established to invest in a portfolio of secured debt instruments. The Company aims to generate attractive and regular dividends through loans sourced or originated by the Investment Manager with a degree of inflation protection through index-linked returns where appropriate. Loans in which the Company invests are predominantly secured against assets such as real estate or plant and machinery and/or income streams such as account receivables.

