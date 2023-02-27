Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Real Estate Credit Investments – Opportunities in uncertain times (VIDEO)

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his latest report on Real Estate Credit Investments entitled ‘Looking at the current opportunities’, expanding on the current opportunities, why competitors have withdrawn, yet the market can still be attractive for RECI, why apart from the upside opportunities he sees the business as being resilient in challenging times and the risks involved.

Real Estate Credit Investments is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt which is secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe, – focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

