Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Real Estate Credit Investments Experience shows resilience of the model 2 (Analyst Interview)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark talks us through the key points from the latest quarterly update, highlights the facts supporting resilience, the outlook for the company and shares his thoughts on the company valuation.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt, secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Real Estate Credit Investments Experience shows resilience of the model 2 (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.