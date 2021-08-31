Real Estate Credit Investments Experience shows resilience of the model 2 (Analyst Interview)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark talks us through the key points from the latest quarterly update, highlights the facts supporting resilience, the outlook for the company and shares his thoughts on the company valuation.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt, secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Germany.