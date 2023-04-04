Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 5.6% Upside Potential

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated with ticker code (DGX) have now 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 166 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have $149.40. Given that the stocks previous close was at $141.48 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 5.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $141.09 and the 200 day MA is $139.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15,882m. Find out more information at: https://www.questdiagnostics.com

The potential market cap would be $16,772m based on the market consensus.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.