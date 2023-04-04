Pollen Street PLC 92.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Pollen Street PLC with ticker (LON:POLN) now has a potential upside of 92.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,070 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pollen Street PLC share price of 557 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 92.0%. Trading has ranged between 510 (52 week low) and 960 (52 week high) with an average of 30,222 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £359,573,700.



Pollen Street PLC, formerly Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based company that is a multi-asset and multi-strategy asset manager with flagship private equity and credit strategies. Its private equity strategy focuses on buyouts of middle-market companies headquartered in Europe. The Company’s credit strategy focuses on providing asset-based direct lending to middle-market businesses in Europe and the United States secured on diverse portfolios of financial and real assets.







