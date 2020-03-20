Pantheon International 2020 interim results consistency in delivery (Interview)

Pantheon International plc (LON:PIN) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. Mark explains why he called his recent report Consistency in delivery, provides a summary of the interim results, the key themes he noted and shres his thoughts on how PIP will fare in the market turmoil and economic downturn.

Pantheon International is a listed FTSE 250 private equity investment trust, overseen by an independent Board of Directors and managed by Pantheon, one of the leading private equity investment managers globally. PIP offers investors a liquid, differentiated entry point to the excellent growth potential of global private equity, with access to the primary, secondary and co-investment opportunities of some of the best managers in the world. The company has a track record of outperformance, and manages risk through diversification and rigorous selection based on Pantheon’s extensive experience and international platform.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn