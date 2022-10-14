Pan African Resources plc 37.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources plc with ticker (LON:PAF) now has a potential upside of 37.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 27 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pan African Resources plc share price of 17 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 37.2%. Trading has ranged between 16 (52 week low) and 25 (52 week high) with an average of 4,596,225 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £363,903,972.



Pan African Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based gold producer, which is engaged in gold mining and exploration activities. The Company’s segments include Barberton Mines (including the Barberton Tailings Retreatment Plant (BTRP)) located in Barberton; Evander Mines (the Elikhulu Tailings Retreatment Plant (Elikhulu), eight Shaft pillar and surface sources) located in Evander; Agricultural environmental, social and governance (ESG) projects comprises of Barberton Blueberries project (Barberton Blue Proprietary Limited (Barberton Blue)) as well as other small-scale agricultural projects in the Barberton Mines host community area; Solar projects consist of the solar photovoltaic renewable energy plant located at Evander Mines, and Funding Company, which provides treasury function activities. Its BTRP is located within the Fairview Mine’s footprint area. Its Barberton Mines include the Fairview, Consort and Sheba mines.







