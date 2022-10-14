Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Pan African Resources plc 37.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Pan African Resources plc with ticker (LON:PAF) now has a potential upside of 37.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 27 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pan African Resources plc share price of 17 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 37.2%. Trading has ranged between 16 (52 week low) and 25 (52 week high) with an average of 4,596,225 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £363,903,972.

Pan African Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based gold producer, which is engaged in gold mining and exploration activities. The Company’s segments include Barberton Mines (including the Barberton Tailings Retreatment Plant (BTRP)) located in Barberton; Evander Mines (the Elikhulu Tailings Retreatment Plant (Elikhulu), eight Shaft pillar and surface sources) located in Evander; Agricultural environmental, social and governance (ESG) projects comprises of Barberton Blueberries project (Barberton Blue Proprietary Limited (Barberton Blue)) as well as other small-scale agricultural projects in the Barberton Mines host community area; Solar projects consist of the solar photovoltaic renewable energy plant located at Evander Mines, and Funding Company, which provides treasury function activities. Its BTRP is located within the Fairview Mine’s footprint area. Its Barberton Mines include the Fairview, Consort and Sheba mines.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.