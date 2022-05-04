Open Orphan no plans to delist, substantial contract with existing top 5 global pharmaceutical client

Comment re: speculation

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has noted market speculation regarding a potential delisting. The Company confirms that it has no plans to delist and is working with Liberum to complete their due diligence following their appointment as Nominated Adviser to the Company. It looks forward to confirming the completion of the required due diligence in due course.

The wording included in the announcement dated 28 April 2022 announcing the appointment of Liberum as Nominated Adviser was standard wording for all former clients of Arden Partners given the relatively short notice provided to the Company to appoint and complete take-on of a new Nominated Adviser following the recommended takeover of Arden Partners by The Ince Group plc.

Challenge virus manufacturing contract for top 5 global pharmaceutical client

Open Orphan plc also announced today that hVIVO, a subsidiary of Open Orphan, has signed a substantial contract with an existing top 5 global pharmaceutical client to manufacture a virus for use in human challenge studies.

Virus manufacturing activities have commenced and are expected to be completed by end of Q3 2022. The Company is optimistic that a characterisation study and a substantial human challenge study would follow the completion of the GMP-compliant manufacturing process. The aim of a characterisation study is to establish the right dose of the virus that causes a safe and reliable infection in healthy volunteers. The revenue for the manufacturing process will be recognised in 2022.

The manufacture of new challenge viruses ensures that hVIVO has contemporary challenge agents available to meet the needs of the global pharmaceutical industry as they continue to fight the battle against infectious disease. Furthermore, this ensures the Company continues to enhance and expand its offering of human challenge studies, especially among infectious diseases where variants continually emerge and are often poorly understood.