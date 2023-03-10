ONE Gas, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

ONE Gas, Inc. found using ticker (OGS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 84 and 69 calculating the mean target price we have 79.83. With the stocks previous close at 77.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 79.62 and the 200 day MA is 79.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,208m. Company Website: https://www.onegas.com

The potential market cap would be $4,326m based on the market concensus.

ONE Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. ONE Gas, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.