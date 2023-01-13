Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Oakley Capital Investments high-growth drivers in 2023 (VIDEO)

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his recent report entitled ‘Evolution of the high-growth drivers in 2023’, explains how we can trust the valuations, if OCI will meet its £979m commitments, how the underlying portfolio companies will cope with recession and any risks involved.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited, is a Specialist Fund Segment listed company, which seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation, through its investment in the Oakley Capital Private Equity Funds.

