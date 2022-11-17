Meredith Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.2% Downside

Meredith Corporation found using ticker (MDP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 36 with a mean TP of 53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59 this indicates there is a potential downside of -10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.9. The company has a market cap of $2,706m. Visit the company website at: 0

The potential market cap would be $2,430m based on the market concensus.