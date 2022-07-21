Meredith Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.2% Downside

Meredith Corporation with ticker code (MDP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 53. With the stocks previous close at 59 this would indicate that there is a downside of -10.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.94 while the 200 day moving average is 42.9. The market cap for the company is $2,706m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

The potential market cap would be $2,430m based on the market concensus.