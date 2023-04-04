Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Mears Group PLC 38.6% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Broker Ratings

Mears Group PLC with ticker (LON:MER) now has a potential upside of 38.6% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 275 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Mears Group PLC share price of 198 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 38.6%. Trading has ranged between 179 (52 week low) and 245 (52 week high) with an average of 130,710 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £220,380,655.

Mears Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides specialist housing services. The Company offers a range of services, including Housing Maintenance, Housing with Care, Housing Management, House Building, Planned maintenance, Capital Works and Facilities Management. Housing Maintenance is delivering repairs, refurbishment, fire safety and building maintenance services. It also provides planned maintenance services. Housing with Care services provides a range of schemes, including small buildings with a few properties and large sites. Housing Management service is specialized in community housing management services, including looking after tenancy, lease management and property maintenance. Planned maintenance includes jobs, such as installing central heating, fitting double glazing, kitchen and bathroom improvements, re-wiring, re-roofing, annual boiler and heating servicing, fitting and maintaining smoke alarms, external decoration and structural repairs.



