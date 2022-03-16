Jarvis Securities to benefit from increased interest rates (Interview)

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Chief Financial Director Jolyon Head joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss results for year ended 31st December 2021.

Jolyon explains how the year unfolded, how uncertainty in the world is impacting Jarvis, the impact of interest rates and what we can expect from Jarvis over the next few months.

Jarvis Securities is the AIM traded parent of Jarvis Investment Management Ltd. Jarvis has been providing retail and outsourced financial services since 1984.

The company is incorporated in England & Wales. Its shares are admitted to trading on AIM under ticker JIM. The company’s operations are principally carried out in the United Kingdom.

Jarvis Investment Management offers a wide range of stockbroking and administration services and solutions. They are members of the London Stock Exchange, an approved HM Revenue & Customs ISA Manager and, of course, regulated by the FCA.