Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Jarvis Securities continue to reward its shareholders (Interview)

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) CEO and Chairman Andrew Grant joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its growth. Andrew explains what’s driven a 30.8% increase in revenue and 50.3% increase in profit before tax versus the same period last year, the benefits of a four-for-one stock split, its future dividend strategy and the main opportunities that lie ahead for the company.

Jarvis Sercurities operates a number of retail stockbroking brands that provide nominee, certificated, SIPP and ISA accounts to individuals and organisations.

The company also provides outsourced financial administration services to many investment firms, including some of the World’s best known financial names. Services include settlement, broking, ISA plans, SIPPS, regular savings plans and investment trust schemes.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Jarvis Securities plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Jarvis Securities plc
Jarvis Securities continue to reward its shareholders (Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.