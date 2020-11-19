Jarvis Securities continue to reward its shareholders (Interview)

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) CEO and Chairman Andrew Grant joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its growth. Andrew explains what’s driven a 30.8% increase in revenue and 50.3% increase in profit before tax versus the same period last year, the benefits of a four-for-one stock split, its future dividend strategy and the main opportunities that lie ahead for the company.

Jarvis Sercurities operates a number of retail stockbroking brands that provide nominee, certificated, SIPP and ISA accounts to individuals and organisations.

The company also provides outsourced financial administration services to many investment firms, including some of the World’s best known financial names. Services include settlement, broking, ISA plans, SIPPS, regular savings plans and investment trust schemes.