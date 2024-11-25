Integrafin Holdings PLC 3.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Integrafin Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:IHP) now has a potential upside of 3.9% according to Berenberg Bank.



IHP.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Integrafin Holdings PLC share price of 385 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 3.9%. Trading has ranged between 245 (52 week low) and 395 (52 week high) with an average of 687,485 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,285,529,360.



IntegraFin Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based investment platform company. The Company is an operator of Transact, the United Kingdom’s investment platform for clients and the United Kingdom financial advisers. The Company operates through three segments: Investment administration services segment comprises services performed by Integrated Financial Arrangements Ltd (IFAL), which is the provider of the Transact wrap service; Insurance and life assurance business segment comprises IntegraLife UK Limited (ILUK) and IntegraLife International Limited (ILInt), insurance companies which provide the Transact Personal Pension, Executive Pension, Section 32 Buy-Out Bond, Transact Onshore and Offshore Bonds, and Qualifying Savings Plan on the Transact platform; Adviser back-office technology segment comprises Time4Advice (T4A), provider of financial planning technology to adviser and wealth management firms via the CURO adviser support system.







