Henry Boot plc 37.4% potential upside indicated by Numis

Broker Ratings

Henry Boot plc with ticker (LON:BOOT) now has a potential upside of 37.4% according to Numis.



Numis set a target price of 310 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Henry Boot plc share price of 226 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 37.4%. Trading has ranged between 215 (52 week low) and 349 (52 week high) with an average of 67,083 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £300,896,550.

Henry Boot PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in land promotion, property investment and development, and construction. The Company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion and Construction. Property Investment and Development segment includes property investment, property development, housebuilding and trading activities. Land Promotion segment includes land management, development and trading activities. Construction segment includes its PFI company and plant hire activities. Its Property Investment and Development segment consists of Henry Boot Developments Limited (HBD) and Stonebridge Homes Limited. Its Land Promotion segment includes Hallam Land Management Limited. Its Construction segment includes Henry Boot Construction Limited, Banner Plant Limited and Road Link (A69) Limited. The Company has a construction specialism in both the public and private sectors, a plant hire business.



