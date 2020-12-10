GYG plc sign refit contract for a 100+ metre yacht

GYG plc (LON:GYG), the market leading superyacht painting, supply and maintenance company, has announced the signing of a Refit contract for a 100+ metre yacht.

The work is scheduled to commence in Europe in 2022, further improving the forward visibility of the Order Book, which remains at record levels, including eight New Build projects for delivery in the next two years. This is another significant turnkey project for the Group, utilising the Refit services including bespoke scaffolding, containment, hardware removal, caulking and complete repainting. It follows the recently announced signing of a 115+ metre yacht in Germany which is due to complete in H121.

This contract highlights our increasing average order value as a result of our market leading position in the premium 70m+ yacht market, as well as the turnkey range of global services we are able deploy at scale on vessels which are increasingly complex in nature.