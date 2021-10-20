GSTechnologies appoints Mr. Tan Guan Han Shayne as Chief Operating Officer

GSTechnologies Limited (LON:GST), the fintech and information technology solutions company, has announced the appointment of Mr. Tan Guan Han, Shayne, an existing Executive Director, as the Company’s new Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

Shayne Tan, who joined the GST board in January 2021, holds a Bachelor of Business Management Degree from Singapore Management University and has more than five years of sales, operations, and management experience in growth-stage companies operating exclusively within the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector. He is, alongside the Company’s recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, Jack Bai, a co-founder of the Coalculus blockchain platform.

Tone Goh, Chairman of GSTechnologies, commented: “We are very pleased to announce that Shayne Tan has been appointed as GST’s Chief Operating Officer. Working closely with the rest of GST’s executive management team, Shayne will be responsible for implementing the Company’s long-term business plan as well as establishing a significant business from the stablecoin network and applications that we are developing from our collaboration with Wise MPay.”