Flutter Entertainment PLC -6.7% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment PLC with ticker (LON:FLTR) now has a potential downside of -6.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



FLTR.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 20,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Flutter Entertainment PLC share price of 21,760 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential downside of -6.7%. Trading has ranged between 12,040 (52 week low) and 22,010 (52 week high) with an average of 163,805 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £39,119,045,760.



Flutter Entertainment plc is an online sports betting and iGaming operator. Its divisions include the United States (U.S.), United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI), Australia and International. The U.S. division offers sports betting, casino, DFS and horse racing wagering products to players across various states in the United States, mainly online but with sports betting services also provided through a small number of retail outlets and certain online products in the province of Ontario in Canada. In the UKI, it offers sports betting (sportsbook), iGaming products and other products through its Sky Betting & Gaming, Paddy Power, Betfair and tombola brands. In Australia, it offers online sports betting products through its Sportsbet brand. The international division includes its operations in over 100 global markets and offers sports betting, casino, poker, rummy and lottery, mainly online. The international division includes PokerStars, Betfair International, Adjarabet and Junglee Games.







